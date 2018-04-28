Regional capitals like Bundy in national spotlight

FUTURE VISION: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (right), with Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, has outlined his vision for regional Australia and highlighted the importance of regional capitals as "bustling, dynamic capitals”.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has thrown his support behind regional capitals like Bundaberg in his first speech at the National Press Gallery.

The Nationals leader outlined his vision for regional Australia and highlighted the importance of regional capitals as "bustling, dynamic capitals... big enough to find a good cup of coffee and small enough to care”.

It's a move backed by Regional Capitals Australia chair and Greater Geraldton Mayor Shane Van Styn.

"Why wouldn't Michael McCormack back regional capitals like Bundaberg? These capitals are equally as important to the regions are they are to the nation, generating $260 billion in gross domestic product every year, home to 300,000 businesses, while at the same time acting as regional hubs providing access to services and jobs for those living in smaller rural towns,” Cr Van Styn said.

In his speech, the Deputy PM went on to say regional capitals were "crying out for people to move there. More families. More activity, more jobs, and these communities are ready and willing to take them”.

Cr Van Styn said places like Bundaberg were also affordable, with the average house price in Bundaberg $230,000 compared to Melbourne where it is more than $900,000.

"Regional capitals are very liveable '10-minute' cities where everything you could need - schools, shops, your work - is only 10 minutes away from home,” he said.

"Compare this to Infrastructure Victoria's latest report claiming Melburnians are in for a five-hour peak, spending 20 per cent of their commute on congested roads. The other big metros will have to prepare for a nightmare commute in the future.”

Cr Van Styn said easing the squeeze of the big metros would be a win-win.

"New residents bring new skills and diversify the local economy, and Australian businesses looking for an investable alternative to the exorbitant cost of doing business in big cities will bring new jobs and more opportunity,” he said.

"It is high time governments of all levels recognised the potential of regional capitals like Bundaberg and acted accordingly.

"Growing regional capitals requires a shared plan between all levels of government, business and the community. It also requires financial backing that moves beyond the occasional competitive grant programs that pick winners and losers.”