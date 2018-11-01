Regional apprentice subsidy announced

RURAL SUBSIDY: Kepnock Hair owner Geri Sayre said further funding subsities for apprentices would help the entire Bundaberg region

BUNDABERG businesses have more incentive than ever to employ apprentices after heavy subsidies were announced for rural regions.

The Morrison government yesterday announced a $60 million trial of a "bush wage” to encourage more Australians into trades such as hairdressing, plumbing and painting.

From January 1, employers in regional centres will be able to access government subsidies covering 75 per cent of an apprentice's award wage in the first year, 50 per cent in the second year and 25 per cent in the third year to "turbo-charge” careers.

Kepnock Hair owner Geri Sayre said yesterday's Federal Government announcement would be "a huge help” not just for those in the hair-dressing industry, but all trades throughout the region.

"At the moment, employers only receive $2500 at the start of an apprentice's first year which only comes through after they've been employed for three months,” she said.

"And that's provided they haven't already started their apprenticeship with someone else.

"Then we receive another $2500 after the apprentice finishes their training.”

Ms Sayre said if an apprentice hairdresser had already commenced their trade at a different location, she would only be eligible for a $750 recommencement subsidy.

With the new rates, hair-dressing businesses would be eligible for far more funding from the government.

Ms Sayre said a first-year apprentice's wage was about $15,000 if under the age of 21, of which a 75 per cent subsidy would cover $11,250 in wages.

"If that subsidy was available, so many more businesses would be able to afford apprentices,” Ms Sayre said.

"We get probably up to 30 applications a year for apprentice workers, and we have an awful lot of unemployed youth here.

"That subsidy wouldn't just be great for hair-dressers, but for a lot of industries in our region.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he welcomed the announcement but said more could be done by the State Government.

"While today's announcement is fantastic news for both employers and young people looking to start an apprenticeship, imagine what we could do if the Queensland State Government actually signed up for the Skilling Australians Fund,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said under the subsidy, eligible employers within Hinkler would be able to receive payments based on relevant award wage rates.