Regional airlines makes face masks mandatory for all passengers

REGIONAL Express (Rex) have announced that it will mandate the use of face masks for all passengers as an extra layer of protection against the spread of Covid-19.

Face masks will now be compulsory on all Rex flights from June 1, 2020.

“As the country prepares to open the borders and lift the lockdowns, we need to be vigilant now more than ever to ensure that we prevent a second wave of infections which would cause untold economic damage and misery to all communities,” Rex National Airports Manager, David Brooksby said.

This announcement has been fully supported by Mayor of Murweh shire, Shaun ‘Zoro’ Radnedge who said it is absolutely acceptable for companies to take appropriate measures to protect their staff and act in the interest of Australia.

“I applaud REX airlines for taking the steps and support companies being proactive, when it comes to implementing best practices during COVID 19,” he said.

All passengers boarding a Rex flight are to use their own masks and those without masks can purchase one at check-in.

Passengers will be denied boarding if they refuse to wear a mask unless there are exceptional reasons.

Passengers must wear masks at Rex check-in counters (or worn immediately after purchasing from a check-in counter), at boarding gates, during tarmac transfer both at boarding and disembarkation (including during bus transfers), and whilst on-board the aircraft.

“The health and safety of passengers and employees is paramount and we thank our passengers for putting up with the inconvenience as an act of consideration for our staff and other passengers,” said Mr Brooksby.

“Rex has already enforced significant changes to minimise the risk of infection, including the proactive and unprecedented measure of body temperature testing of passengers and employees.

“Since early March, Rex has endeavoured to space out seating allocation of all passengers to facilitate social distancing. Unrelated parties will not be assigned seats next to each other when and where possible.”

Cr Radnedge said he is confident Charleville residents will support the proposed measures.

“We all need to do what we can to minimise the spread of this cruel virus. With regard to the pricing, our council has reached out to authorities to find out the cost of the masks but we expect the masks to be affordable, he said.

“We will work with REX, Qantas and government to continue to ensure we have air transport into this area.”