Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REX Airlines
REX Airlines
Business

Regional airlines get $198 million support

by Colin Brinsden
28th Mar 2020 12:01 PM

The Morrison government is providing $198 million in support to regional airlines struggling through the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced.

This will bring its total commitment to the aviation sector during the crisis to $1 billion.

"This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations," Mr McCormack said on Saturday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Regional airlines get $198 million support

More Stories

aviation coronavirus covid-19 economic downturn regional airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg prepoll number increase confirmed

        premium_icon Bundaberg prepoll number increase confirmed

        News Bundy’s prepoll figure has increased substantially compared to the 2016 local government election.

        Help Meals on Wheels keep safe while delivering

        premium_icon Help Meals on Wheels keep safe while delivering

        News Meals on Wheels are reaching out to the Bundaberg community as a need for gloves...

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...

        Having the time of their life

        premium_icon Having the time of their life

        News NO ONE puts Shirley Evans in the corner, even when she’s in isolation.