Region to see rainfall totals drop, less cyclones

BUNDABERG could be in for some dry months ahead after the Bureau of Meteorology released its cyclone outlook for the next few months.

The outlook said there was a 57 per cent chance of the state seeing fewer of the weather systems develop than normal.

A spokeswoman from the weather bureau said while cyclones traditionally don’t come this far south, it wasn’t unprecedented.

“It only takes one weather event for something big to happen, so people should still be prepared,” she said.

“In Queensland there are usually about four cyclones that form on average and usually only one of them makes landfall.

“The climate outlook is also predicting some dryer and warmer days ahead.”

She said while cyclones could be damaging, tropical lows also had an impact.

“They can bring widespread rainfall and also cause flooding,” she said.

While there is a lesser chance of cyclones developing this season, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey warned residents to be prepared for anything.

“Never be complacent,” he said.

“It’s better to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Yesterday the weather bureau predicted severe thunderstorms for the region where winds were expected to reach up to 90km/h.

The spokeswoman from BoM said there was also a chance of isolated showers hanging around this morning.

A surface trough is expected to form again tomorrow which may also trigger more storm activity in the region.

She said the surface trough was not likely to bring much rain to the region.

To find out more on how to prepare for severe weather, visit www.getready.qld.gov.au.