Region set to benefit from State Government funding

THE North Burnett Regional Council was this year given $1.58 million in a $200 million jobs stimulus package by the Queensland Government.

Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan said her council was highly appreciative of the funding.

"We have been given this money which is not budgeted and we are very appreciative of the money that was given by the State Government," Cr Whelan said.

It is estimated that roughly $200,000 will go towards the six towns, including Gayndah, Biggenden, Monto, Eidsvold, Mt Perry and Mundubbera.

Cr Whelan said some works had already started in parts of the town.

This month the Monto CBD will be getting a full revamp, which will include resealing the main street, upgrading infrastructure to include parent parking at the IGA and upgrading the gutter and footpath for accessibility and safety.

In April, touch screens will be installed at Coulstoun Lakes Hall and in Biggenden footpath upgrades will take place to improve public safety.

The council had worked hard to ensure all towns receive the necessities, Cr Whelan said.

She said community consultation was at the heart of the upgrades.

"We've gone out in the communities and asked 'what do you need?'," she said.

Mundubbera residents voiced their frustration at having no air-conditioning in the town hall.

As of May, upgrades will be carried out.

In Eidsvold, the footpath and ramp in front of the doctor's surgery will be improved with a disability parking spot marked out.

Gayndah will see an upgrade to the railway precinct carried out in May.

Several projects will take place in Mt Perry, including; removal of weeds and debris from creek beds and the beautification of the creek bank for public use.

The Eidsvold SES shed will be renovated and a venue for boxing and a community-run gym will be created.

Earlier this week the North Burnett Regional Council received notice that two projects ranging from the Monto bio-fuel hub and the Mingo Crossing had been short-listed.