Region set for more rain after localised flooding

Eliza Goetze
| 19th Mar 2017 1:55 PM
Localised flooding at Bucca.
Localised flooding at Bucca. Mikayla Haupt

YOUR rain dances are starting to pay off.

The Bundaberg region has copped some much-needed showers this weekend following some welcome millimetres last week.

Bundaberg received 17mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday thanks to a low pressure trough over the region triggering showers and storms, Weatherzone's Graeme Brittain said.

Localised floods have occurred in some spots around the region including Bucca Crossing, where picnic tables were almost fully submerged and the road well and truly off limits.

"The heaviest falls were through Friday, into Friday evening with a small amount of rainfall in the region yesterday,” Mr Brittain said yesterday.

Hold on to your brollies because more heavy falls are expected over the next couple of days.

A trough is forecast to roll in from the north west and inland Queensland triggering wet weather across the state.

"Rainfall is going to intensify around mid north coast then heavier rainfall will propagate further south early next week,” Mr Brittain said.

"We're likely to see further heavy rainfall around the Bundaberg area early (this) week.

"We could see in excess of 50mm over Monday and Tuesday, and localised falls in excess of 100mm.”

Hervey Bay received 20mm over Friday and into Saturday, while Gladstone copped 50mm.

