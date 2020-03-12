$1000 phone fines working for most of us

IT'S BEEN just over a month since police introduced the new penalties, but the question is have Bundy drivers been obeying the new law?

The recent rule discusses individuals caught using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle, will see drivers cop a $1000 fine and lose four demerit points.

Officer in charge for Bundaberg's road policing unit Sergeant Marty Arnold said he was impressed with the results so far.

"There has been a noticeable decline in detections (and) I suspect that many people who have been tempted in the past have now been deterred by the new fine, but we have still detected a number of drivers who take the risk," Sgt Arnold said.

"Nine infringements have been issued in the Bundaberg area since the new laws came in for a $1,000 fine and four points."

Sgt Arnold said holders of an open licence that are caught twice for the offence within 12 months would lose double demerit points and be suspended from driving, while P-platers would receive an instant suspension.

He said while he was pleased to see many drivers in the area obeying the law, it was too early to determine if less crashes had occurred since the law came into effect.

The officer in charge said drivers using mobile phones was the highest cause of distraction crashes in Queensland and offered a number of handy tips.

"If you are on a road, don't touch your phone," Sgt Arnold said.

"(But if you have to), pull over completely off the road and in no way be obstructing the road or parked in a manner that is illegal or dangerous to other road users.

"There are many good apps out there that can detect when you are driving and block all incoming calls and texts, or send that person a message telling them you will get back to them when you have stopped driving."

The new law came into effect in Queensland on February 1.

It remains to be the toughest penalty for using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle, in Australia.

For more information, visit streetsmarts.initiatives.qld.gov.au.