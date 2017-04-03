Region remains drought declared

SUNNY DAY OUT: Lake Monduran was looking full after heavy rainfall from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

ANNOUNCING Bundaberg drought declared on March 1 was enough to jostle the weather gods into action, dumping between 272 and 410mm across the region by the time the month was out.

Bundaberg Aero Station collected 272mm, Bundaberg Alert Station 326mm, Childers South 410mm, Woodgate Store 368mm and Seventeen Seventy had 385mm of rain.

But despite the rainfall the region will remain drought declared until the Local Drought Committee lifts the declaration.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said under normal circumstances the committee met once a year at the end of the summer rainfall period in April.

But this year the committee met early due to the poor rainfall and heatwave conditions experienced in January and February.

"It is up to the Local Drought Committee if they wish to meet and if they wish to make a recommendation to the minister,” she said.

"Our thoughts go out to our northern and southern neighbours who have copped a hammering and with Rockhampton still to receive flooding.

"Whilst Bundaberg did not receive the rainfall our neighbours did, we are very grateful to fill our dams.”

Bundaberg will see more rain toward the end of the week but it will be "a little more calm” this time, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said the showers would start again Wednesday and hang around until the end of the weekend.

"It's not a good time to do the washing but nothing to be alarmed about,” Mr Blazak said.

"There's not a lot in them, 3-5mm if we are lucky, more of just a nuisance than anything.”

Mr Blazak said the upper trough would move across at the weekend and bring cooler air with it.

He said the weather system which was ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was now in the Tasman Sea which meant winds would increase up the coast.

"We currently have a strong wind warning and people are advised to check conditions before heading out on the water,” he said.

March rain figures for Bundaberg region