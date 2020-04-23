Region receives a royal wave on Instagram

ONE of the region's national parks has received a royal nod on social media in celebration of Earth Day.

The Bulburin National Park near Miriam Vale was featured on the Royal Family's official Instagram account story today.

The park is one of many forestry areas around the world included in the The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy was launched in 2015 to help look after the world's forests.

The Instagram story described the initiative as a "diverse and unique network of conservation projects".

"It raises awareness for the enormous value of these indigenous habitats," it stated.

"So far, the network includes more than 45 nations and more than 60 projects, creating a lasting legacy of Her Majesty's lifetime of service to the Commonwealth."

The Bulburin National Park slide acknowledged parts of the forest had been damaged in the recent bushfires.

"Bulburin was damaged by the wildfires earlier this year, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is working hard on repairs," it said.

It's not the first time the region has received a royal wave.

Queen Elizabeth visited Bundaberg with Prince Philip in 1954.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip at the Bundaberg Showgrounds

Her son, Prince Charles has visited the region twice.

L-R: Prince Charles, Hazle Marland (Beef Cattle Aust) and Grant Maclean (Manager Millaquin) on the entertaining area beside the Burnett River at Millaquin, Bundaberg.

First in 1994 and again just two years ago in 2018 when he and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall toured Australia during the Commonwealth Games which were held on the Gold Coast.

It was just over a year ago that His Royal Highness Prince Charles visited the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Were you in the crowd?

During his visit in 2018 Prince Charles visited the Bundaberg Rum Distillery where he created his own special blend before heading to Lady Elliot Island.