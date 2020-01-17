Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

WAITING FOR RAIN: Rubyanna farmer Merv Lee fills the water trough for his dorper sheep while clouds build in the distance.

WAITING FOR RAIN: Rubyanna farmer Merv Lee fills the water trough for his dorper sheep while clouds build in the distance.

DESPITE only recording 24mm of rain so far this month, it is already more than three times the amount of rain Bundaberg had in January last year.

On the back of what was one of the driest years on record in the region, any rainfall is welcomed by Bundaberg farmers and residents.

Starting the year off on a positive note with 13mm, it was more than the entire month of January last year, with rainfall totals only amounting to 6.8mm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said there was a combination of activity in the upper atmosphere which was expected to bring the rain to the Bundaberg region this week.

She said there was an upper trough moving through which was making the atmosphere unstable.

The spokeswoman said there was also a surface trough currently around regions like Mt Isa and moving east.

It is the trough combination which would make the region smell of petrichor.

While the region can expect temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s, the spokeswoman said there would not be a drastic change in the mercury for the time being.

With the current forecast, she said it was not out of the realm of possibility to see some showers throughout the day, rather than just “one hit and nothing”.

The heaviest totals are forecast for Saturday when the region could see up to 15mm.

According to the bureau’s records, Bundaberg typically has an average of 171.4mm in January, with some exceptions.

In 2013, when 494.8mm fell throughout the month, 252mm was recorded in a single day.

The Bundaberg and North Burnett regions are still drought declared and under a fire ban until January 27.

As of December 1, 41 councils and four part council areas were drought declared.

These declarations represent 67.4 per cent of the land area of Queensland.

If the current BoM predictions eventuate, the region could see showers every day until Wednesday.

Today there is a 70 per cent chance of showers, most likely from the late morning, with overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30 according to the bureau.