Region ranked safest place for business in Qld

A NEW report has identified the Wide Bay region as one of the safest places in Queensland for businesses to operate.

Just 1.5 per cent of the 4082 businesses in the Wide Bay were ranked by SV Partners accountants and partners as being at high to severe risk of financial failure within the next 12 months.

A further 23.2 per cent are rated as medium risk, while the 75.2 per cent ranked low risk is the best proportion anywhere in the state.

SV Partners's Commercial Risk Outlook Report for March 2019 provides an analysis of the current state of Australian businesses from an insolvency and prognostic perspective based on commercial risk data.

The Queensland region with the highest ratio of at-risk businesses was Logan/Beaudesert.

In another positive for the Bundaberg region, the agriculture industry had the lowest ratio of high-risk businesses, with 0.7 per cent at risk.

This compares to accommodation and food services which led the state with 5.7 per cent.

"According to ASIC's recent reporting on insolvencies, the most common cause for business failure is inadequate cash flow or high cash use,” the report says.

"Nationally the highest number of businesses most at risk fall within the construction, accommodation and food services and retail trade industries.

"For those industries and regions most at risk of financial failure, it is important that business owners seek professional advice immediately when they detect the early warning signs of insolvency.”

