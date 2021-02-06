Region prepares for economic boom from Bundy cup

More than 900 players from across Queensland have arrived in Bundaberg to play in what is renowned as being one of Australia's richest touch football competitions.

The Bundaberg Cup will run over the next two days with a record-breaking 63 teams registered to play across nine divisions, an increase from last year which saw 48 teams take part.

Queensland Touch Football (QTF) chairman Gavin Shuker said the sporting event which has been held in Bundaberg six times, grows in numbers every year.

"I think the first year we had 30 or 40 and it's just grown from strength to strength since then, which has been great for the community," Mr Shuker said.

"I'm very positive about going forward and the event continuing under any circumstances as we at QTF see the event as something vital for the community and the sport."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Shuker said Queensland is the only state that has been able to hold a sporting event of this capacity in recent times.

"As chairman and parent I feel really proud … I just think it's wonderful for us as a sport that we can do it and as a community," he said.

"You've got young kids, parents and grandparents playing, so it's really good that everyone can come enjoy the weather and have a social experience.

"Just seeing people out and about, enjoying themselves is wonderful and I think sometimes something has to be taken away from you to show how much you appreciate it."

State Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith, Minister for Tourism and Sport Stirling Hinchliffe and Queensland Touch Football chairman Gavin Shuker. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Supported by Bundaberg Tourism, Bundaberg Regional Council and the Queensland Government's Tourism Events Queensland, the Bundy Cup is set to give the local economy a huge boost.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Stirling Hinchliffe said data suggests 75% of teams are travelling from outside of Bundaberg and the event will have a $330,000 impact on the region.

"It's wonderful to be here at the Bundaberg Cup and seeing what a difference this fantastic carnival is making to not only the Bundaberg region, but to all these participants in touch football from right across the state," Minister Hinchliffe said.

"This is an event that's going to contribute significantly to the local economy but just as importantly, it's going to contribute significantly to encouraging and supporting participation in the great sport of touch football.

"It's wonderful to see how many participants there are across all ages - a bunch of really enthusiastic juniors but also some seniors that are going to have some fun and are very competitive."

With negotiations underway for the future of the event, the Minister said he believes the popularity of the festival indicates it will continue for years to come.

"It's showing its success so that always recommends itself to future funding opportunities, but we're looking to expand how we can support these participation-driven events," he said.

"Queensland becoming the home of the AFL last year was a fantastic outcome and delivered great benefits for our economy and profile, but these participation events that deliver grass-roots opportunities and great benefits for regional communities are just as important."

State Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said Bundaberg has a rich history of hosting sporting events, from NRL trials to the Bull Masters and is a tradition the region wants to continue.

"It's fantastic to have so many people coming from outside of the region and the great thing about this is we're getting people into our community," Mr Smith said.

"Our accommodation is full, our pubs, clubs and cafes are going to be jampacked as well, but we know that people are going to leave Bundaberg this weekend wanting to come back."

The local MP said the weekend-long event not only celebrates touch football but also supports the Bundaberg region and encourages others to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

"There's going to be kids here today who have just come along to watch their brother or sister and they'll be itching to get out there on the field as well," Mr Smith said.

"Walking around I've already seen a couple of three and four-year-olds with their footy and it might even motivate some of the seniors and the mums and dads to get out there and play social touch."

One of the nation's richest touch football competitions, the winning team will take home a prize pool of $20,000.

The Bundaberg Club will run all day today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) at the Greg Duncan Touch Fields on University Dr.