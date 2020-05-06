Region part of sugar industry research projects

The Bundaberg region will be incorporated into SRA’s new Small Milling Research Program 2020.

THE Bundaberg region will be incorporated in Sugar Research Australia’s (SRA) new Small Milling Research Program for 2020.

The program will see several milling companies partner with research organisations to undertake projects that benefit the Australian sugarcane industry.

The research program has been developed as a way for SRA to invest in relatively small research projects that develop a product, service, or process to solve targeted problems in sugar mills and deliver tangible outputs.

SRA CEO Ros Baker said there were four new projects this year.

One would evaluate the suitability of two mud level sensing technologies for juice clarifiers; with Wilmar, QUT and Bundaberg Sugar.

Another project with Bundaberg Sugar and QUT will focus on the increased sugar recovery through improved mill sanitation and biocide application.

While Isis Central Sugar Mill and QUT will be investigating the corrosivity of evaporator condensates and the contributing factors.

The fourth project focuses on improving pan stage performance by on-line monitoring of C seed grainings using the ITECA Crystobserver, with Sunshine Sugar and QUT.

She said this was the third year of the program, and it was continuing to invest in projects that deliver lower-cost, short-term, industry-identified and industry-led research.

“The SMRP program targets specific areas within sugar mills, creating a collaborative partnership between the milling sector and researchers,” Ms Baker said.

‘With milling companies as direct partners in the projects, the program is aligned with their needs and forms part of SRA’s investment within our Key Focus Area (KFA) of Milling Efficiency and Technology.”