Region on show for eat event

INDULGE CHEF: Mitchell White will be cooking up a storm at Lady Elliot Island this weekend.

A DEGUSTATION event will see international special guests visiting the region and relishing in the beauty of Lady Elliott Island this weekend and delicious food Bundaberg has to offer.

Tourism Australia, in partnership with Tourism & Events Queensland (TEQ) and Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism, will host the food tour as part of World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards.

According to BNBT general manager Katherine Reid, Australia was chosen to be the host country for the 2017 event.

"This aligns with Tourism Australia's global campaign focus on food and wine and will continue to tell the Restaurant Australia story,” she said.

Bundaberg, Lady Elliott Island and the Southern Great Barrier Reef have been chosen as one of the five Queensland itineraries, with special guests set to experience the best of the region's food and wine.

Ms Reid said Rashmi Singh, Academy Chair (Judge), and and James Liston, UK Journalist for the UK Telegraph, will be in attendance.

"With Peter Gash and his team on Lady Elliot Island on the Southern Great Barrier Reef providing the spectacular setting and then Mitch White from Indulge providing a scrumptious feast of fresh local seafood and seasonal Bundaberg produce, we have a remarkable opportunity to showcase our region and Queensland as an extraordinary culinary destination,” she said.