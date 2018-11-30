Region on high alert as footage shows Deepwater frontline

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

PREMIER'S WARNING: 'We're not out of this yet'.

'We're not out of this yet'. MAIN FIRES: Stanwell (formerly Gracemere); Deepwater (including Winfield, Baffle Creek); Captain Creek; Tuan Forest; Broken River; Delaneys Creek; The Caves

Stanwell (formerly Gracemere); Deepwater (including Winfield, Baffle Creek); Captain Creek; Tuan Forest; Broken River; Delaneys Creek; The Caves 'LEAVE NOW': Deepwater; Baffle Creek; Rules Beach; Oyster Creek; Winfield; Broken River

Deepwater; Baffle Creek; Rules Beach; Oyster Creek; Winfield; Broken River 'PREPARE TO LEAVE': Kowari Gorge (encompassing Eungella); Tinnanbar; Winfield; Kabra (formerly Stanwell/Kabra); Dalrymple Heights; Captain Creek

Deepwater fires: Raw vision of crews fighting fires: Raw vision following crews fighting bushfires and backburning in Deepwater.

AS DAY 7 of the Deepwater fire begins, Queensland Fire And Emergency services have stated that there has been no major changes at this time.

The QFES alert issued yesterday at 8pm is still current and remains at the watch and act level, urging Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek residents to leave now, while those in the Winfield and Captain Creek area are being urged to be prepared to leave as conditions could be worse.

More than 60 Rural Fire Service firefighters from New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory will make their way to Queensland today to assist with battling major fires across the state.

The 67 firefighters, 34 from ACT Rural Fire Service and 33 from NSW Rural Fire Service are being briefed in Canberra before heading north.

More than 100 bushfires continue to burn across Queensland with affected communities on the central coast being warned the danger will stretch into next week.

Fire conditions are expected to improve today compared to the previous two days, but premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says heat wave conditions will persist for at least another four days.

In fire affected communities, temperatures will reach beyond 30 degrees on Friday and over the weekend, before peaking on Monday.

"The whole of Queensland will experience this heatwave, so we're not out of it yet and we've got a long way to go," she told ABC television on Friday.

Fire fighters are most concerned about large bushfires that continue to burn in central Queensland, including the Deepwater fire.

That fire has been going for an entire week, and there is no rain in sight.

The Deepwater blaze is currently the only fire in the state where a 'leave now' order remains in place.

It covers the communities of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek. Evacuees from those places have been told it's not safe to go back to their homes.

Ms Palaszczuk said there were six or seven major blazes that were of most concern to authorities, with central Queensland the ongoing focus.

She said she was in awe of the efforts of Queensland and interstate fire fighters who had kept property losses remarkably low in the face of unprecedented fire conditions across the state.

"They are heroes in my books," she earlier told the Nine Network.

Only two houses, two cabins and 15 sheds have been destroyed, with a further 14 homes damaged, since the crisis began on Saturday.