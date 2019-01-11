Menu
Stephen Bennett MP and David Batt MP.
Politics

Region MPs unite against pedophiles

Sarah Steger
by
11th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
LOCAL politicians have presented a united front against pedophiles in Bundaberg and joined the growing push to introduce a nation-wide child sex offender registry.

Shadow Minister for Child Safety Stephen Bennett yesterday urged the State Government to join talks of establishing a publicly accessible online register of people who have been convicted of a child sex offence.

The member for Burnett said child safety was the LNP's number one priority and stressed the state government should take the same stance.

"It's time for Labor to put community safety first and introduce "Daniel's Law" as a lasting legacy for a young boy whose life was taken far too soon," Mr Bennett said.

"We cannot afford to be soft on crime, especially when we're talking about the lives of our children and grandchildren."

With years of experience as a former police officer and detective in the child protection unit, State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said the matter was "above politics".

David Batt MP and Keith Pitt MP.
"I have dealt with child sex offenders and their victims first-hand and strongly believe children's safety should be the focus," he told the NewsMail yesterday.

"A national online sex offender registry would give Queensland parents peace of mind by providing them with the critical information they need to protect their kids."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt yesterday told the NewsMail he fully supported the initiative, led by the Morrison Government, and called "on the Queensland Labor State Government to confirm its support".

