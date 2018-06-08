REGION IN THE LEAD: It's a pine time for agriculture

YUM: Yandaran pineapple farmer John Steemson from Littabella Pines said the climate in the Wide Bay suited growing pineapples.

THE saying goes "you are what you eat”, but here in Bundaberg, it seems you are what you grow.

An analysis of the latest ABS data for water use and productivity conducted by the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils confirms the Wide Bay Burnett region is leading the state in a range of primary industry sectors.

Their analysis shows the Wide Bay Burnett region leading the state in "the production of peanuts, pineapples, dairy, irrigated beef production and plantation forestry”.

This included the largest share of the state's irrigated tree-crop industry including high-value crops such as mandarins, macadamias and avocados.

Yandaran pineapple farmer John Steemson from Littabella Pines said the climate in the Wide Bay suited growing pineapples.

Mr Steemson and his family bought the farm in 2000 and planted their first pineapple in 2002.

Their first harvest was about 150 tonnes, now they have about 200ha of pineapples and are producing about 3000 tonne.

With an expanded operation they are hoping to reach 5000 tonnes next year.

He said one of the main benefits to growing pineapples was the low need to irrigate.

"The fact that you don't have to irrigate very much is a big benefit,” he said.

"Under extreme conditions they would benefit from irrigation, but otherwise they will survive on little or no irrigation.

"When it's very dry and everything is brown it's nice to look over and see the pineapples are green.

"It gives you a good feeling when you're driving around the farm and look at something that's green and healthy.”

Mr Steemson said about 90 per cent of his fruit goes to Golden Circle.

"We've probably had fairly low productivity this year from weather events,” he said.

"Pineapples being a two-year crop, weather events certainly have a big effect on productivity.

"We had 600mm last March when the pineapples we've just harvested were starting to develop and then another 1200-1300mm in October - so the high rainfall events and high periods of dry have affected the tonnage per hectare of the crop locally.

"In saying that, there has still been relatively good production.”

Mr Steemson said there had been some new farmers join the pineapple scene.

"There's some new growers coming into the industry which is fairly rare,” he said.

"Pineapples is an old industry but it's not one where people come and go, because it takes a long time to produce a pineapple.

"It's good to see some new blood join the industry.”

Bundaberg Acting Mayor Bill Trevor said the strong performance of the agriculture sector across the Wide Bay came as no surprise.

"Tree crops are certainly continuing to gain momentum with macadamias in particular topping more than 2 million trees locally,” Cr Trevor said.

"There continues to be a strong focus on employment opportunities for the agriculture sector locally...”