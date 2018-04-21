Region granted $1.5m to tackle Cyclone Debbie damage

WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain thanks to Cyclone Debbie caused flash flooding across the Bundaberg region on March 29, 2017.

WORK is set to start at locations across the Bundaberg region impacted by severe weather events following a $1.5million grant from the Natural Disaster Relief and Reconstruction Arrangements.

The application for funding was made in order to restore infrastructure damaged b the impacts of Cyclone Debbie (March 2017) and the Central Queensland Severe Weather event (Mid October 2017).

Mayor Jack Dempsey said while some of the urgent restoration works have been completed by the council's internal workforce, it had now engaged local contractor Berajondo Earthmoving and Haulage to undertake the remaining works.

"The scope of work relates mainly to roads and drainage repairs at locations including Buxton, Agnesvale, Goodnight Scrub, Kalpowar and Winfield and the contractor is expected to progress these works over a six or seven month period," he said.

CROPS LOST: The Mackay Family banana farm, Bundaberg, March 2017, following ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"Due to funding guidelines, work is restricted to only repairing identified section of road and drainage. No additional work beyond those funded can be undertaken.

"There are also three Betterment Category D projects located at Bungadoo, Snake Creek and St Kilda Roads. These sites have existing drainage infrastructure that will be further protected against future severe weather events through the betterment work."

Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Councillor Wayne Honor said the protective work would include concrete and rock structures and is expected to be completed in the next month or so.

"This initial round of works relates to damage sustained to Council assets from Cyclone Debbie and Council still has applications pending for a further $1.83 million of Category B flood damage associated with the Severe Weather event from October last year," he said.

"Council is appreciative of the support of the State and Federal government for the restoration support through the NDRRA, and especially the Queensland Reconstruction Authority as the project managers."