Region gets into the spirit of all things spooky

Monto hairdresser and makeup artist in training Cassie Stephan was selected as a finalist in QC Makeup Academy's Halloween Makeup Contest for her 'Possessed Scarecrow' look modelled on her sister Hannah. Contributed

A NORTH Burnett hairdresser who is studying to become a qualified make-up artist has been selected as a finalist in a prestigious Halloween make-up competition after turning her sister into a "possessed scarecrow'.

Cassie Stephan, who has worked at The Fox and The Hare Salon in Monto for seven years, is currently enrolled with QC Makeup Academy, which organises the annual Halloween Makeup Contest.

Ms Stephan said it took her about three hours to transform her 17-year-old sister Hannah and another hour to stage the perfect photoshoot.

Model Hannah Stephan with her sister Cassie, a Monto hairdresser and makeup artist in training. Contributed

She borrowed her friend Kimberley Voss's python, which is named BG (short for 'Big Girl' - she is nine feet long), for the photoshoot.

Kimberley and another friend, Tiffany Mason, were on hand to help with the shoot, because Ms Stephan was not "game enough" to get up close and personal with BG.

Ms Stephan said everyone loved the look she created and she was proud to represent Monto on the wider stage.

Judge Nathan Johnson, QC's New York-based executive makeup artist who has worked with a slew of celebrities, including Paula Abdul, Paul McCartney and Kevin Bacon, said Ms Stephan's was a "beautiful submission".

Ms Stephan isn't the only local getting into the Halloween mood.

Ingenia Gardens is also getting on board.

Community manager Stephanie Dobbin and residents living in the senior rental accommodation will decorate the grounds, dress up and distribute baked goodies and lollies to children and families of the neighbourhood, tonight from 5pm.

"It's about us giving back to the community that we live in and reminding our residents about the big world outside of our gates," Ms Dobbin said.

"We love it, the kids love it and all of the residents really get involved.

"And it's not just on Halloween, it's in the lead-up to the event, with the making of the costumes or decorations... it's just stupendous."