Region faces fork in road over nine-storey units: economist

WHILE locals clash over the proposed nine-storey Jewel, development at Bargara, an economist says Bundaberg Regional Council must consider the future of the region.

CQUniversity associate professor and head of economics Garrick Small said it was important to remember population growth and employment were the two biggest drivers for a growing economy.

"Movement in both of those areas is critical,” Assoc Prof Small said.

"One of the problems with a lot of regional areas is that traditional employment has been staggering, such as manufacturing going offshore, etc,” he said..

"Bringing employment to the region is most important, but while property development provides short-term construction employment, unless it provides something for people to do, it can be a little counter productive.”

Assoc Prof Small said Bundy councillors, who are expected to today discuss the proposal at a briefing meeting, needed to decide whether they wanted the area to continue as it was, or move into the space of becoming a large regional capital.

"Regional towns have more families and that has quite an impact on demand for residential requirements,” he said.

"But as Bundaberg sees itself into having more of the character of a capital city, perhaps that has influence on demand. "Communities are complex things, and they're not something that are one size fits all.

"The council need to weigh up: 'Are we moving to the point where we're going to have a number of nine-storey developments?' If so, it's the start of an emerging trend.

"Places that were previously cottages are starting to change their character.”

Mr Small said building anything would cause economic stimulus, but said it needed to create ongoing employment opportunity.

"By and large, most urban areas - while there is a cultural tendency towards more compact urban form - realistically those trends are fashion statement more than a necessity,” he said.

"We are changing, more people do prefer the highrise living, and it has its conveniences, but household sizes have been shrinking for some time. "It comes down to demand for residential space. If there's demand for space, (the high-rise) will get built regardless. "Higher density urban development also keeps our uban footprint a little narrower.”