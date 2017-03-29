Region cops 100mm overnight but worse is to come

FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain is expected to fall in the region today and tomorrow.

RAINY conditions are set to intensify across Bundaberg tomorrow, with between 100-150mm of rainfall expected, Bureau of Meteorology weather spokesman Paul Wilson has warned.

Last night's downpour was just the beginning, with rain here to stay for at least the next 48 hours.

According to the BOM website, in the 24 hours to 9am this morning, Branyan Station recorded 103mm, Bucca Weir 72mm, Moore Park Station 98mm, Bargara 83mm, Bundaberg Station 53mm and the Bundaberg Alert Station recorded 80mm.

Mr Wilson said the region was set to get another 25-50mm today, but the real rain will come tomorrow.

"Tomorrow is certainly looking to be between 100mm and 150mm of rain for Bundaberg,” he said.

"Anywhere south of Gladstone along the coast and even a little inland can expect 50-100mm.

"There will certainly be heavy falls in the south-east on Thursday.”

Mr Wilson said the weather was due to a "tropical depression” from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which has now been downgraded to a Tropical Low.

Mr Wilson said the coastline between Ayr and the New South Wales border had been put on flood watch as the tropical low threatened flooding for a 1300km stretch.

BOM has issued a severe weather warning for people in the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and parts of the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to produce "damaging winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides”.

As of 5am this morning, damaging winds with peak gusts of about 120kmh were still occurring in the warning area, with the strongest wind gusts affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence.

According to BOM, as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracks south south-east tonight, the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Mr Wilson said the weather was forecast to ease on Friday and be relatively clear on Saturday.