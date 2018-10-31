Region cleans up at northern competition

VICTORY ON SAND AND WATER: Surf Life Savers from Bundaberg and Elliott Heads back training after Mackay competition.

VICTORY ON SAND AND WATER: Surf Life Savers from Bundaberg and Elliott Heads back training after Mackay competition. Mikayla Haupt

SURF LIFESAVING: More than a dozen Bundy athletes took to the sand and surf in Mackay at the North Australian Championships.

Not only did they put on a show for the crowd, but they also came home with accolades draped around their necks and smiles on their faces.

With a love for the beach, the region was proudly represented with first place champions and a handful of locals gaining a selection in the Queensland Country Team.

Competing athletes came from across the region's clubs - Bundaberg, Elliott Heads and Moore Park Beach.

Making the Queensland Country U13-U17 Representative Team was Ky Woods (Bundaberg), Tynan Smith-Rasmussen (Bundaberg), Fletcher Ace (Bundaberg) and Jakob Wardlaw (Agnes Water).

With several making the reserves - Aedan Leslie (Elliott Heads), Jasmyn Theuerkauf (Bundaberg), William Zahn (Bundaberg), and Ariana Ulbl (Bundaberg).

Individually, there was great success accomplished across the Bundaberg and Elliott Heads Clubs.

Aedan Leslie (Elliott Heads) came first in the Under 17 Male 100m Manikin Carry with Fins. While Kobi Holden (Elliott Heads) was victorious in Under 12 Male 50m Brick Carry and Caiden Everingham (Elliott Heads) won the Under 13 Male 1km Beach Run.

Ky Woods (Bundaberg) took out the Under 17 Male Beach Sprint; and Male Beach Flags. While Jasmyn Theuerkauf (Bundaberg) came away with a first in the Under 17 Female Beach Flags.

The youngsters weren't the only ones reaping rewards up north.

Elliott Heads's Stuart Hogben and Ryan Bennett brought home several wins.