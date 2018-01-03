Menu
Regift your unwanted pressie to help

Give your unwanted presents to an op shop.
Give your unwanted presents to an op shop. Patrick Woods
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG residents who didn't quite get what they'd hoped for on Christmas can regift their present and help someone in need.

Vinnies Bundaberg is calling for the unwanted Christmas gifts to become a 'gift that keeps on giving' by asking for them to be donated to its Vinnies shop.

Vinnies Queensland's state centres support manager Andrew Claridge said donations of unwanted secondhand gifts not only helped find the gift a new home but helped Vinnies continue its work in the community.

"By donating your unwanted gift to your local Vinnies shop you can brighten the life of someone else in the community, so don't bin it, upcycle it,” he said.

"No matter what it may be as long as it is in good condition and useable, someone somewhere will be grateful for it.

"One person's trash can certainly be another person's treasure.”

Mr Claridge said proceeds would go towards community programs uncluding housing and homelessness support, mental health and youth programs and disaster relief.

