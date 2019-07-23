Refugee slapped with incredibly bizarre bail condition

A REFUGEE who arrived in Australia a year ago from Bangladesh had a bizarre condition imposed on his bail.

Hamid Hussein, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of trespass of a residence, one of trespass at a police station, failing to appear in court and two breaches of bail.

The court used the services of a Rohingya-speaking interpreter during proceedings for Hussein's matters.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted a silver Holden at 7pm on June 28 driven by Hussein.

She said he was taken to hospital and was served paperwork.

Sen Constable Geddes said Hussein followed the officers to their vehicle and they told him to return to his own vehicle which was parked at the rear of the police station.

She said Hussein then attended the front counter 15 minutes later and asked for his bank card to be returned, however police found it in his wallet and escorted him back to where his vehicle was parked.

Sen Constable Geddes said Hussein was told to leave and not return to the police station.

She said Hussein returned the next day, was pacing outside the station and gave a false name before entering the carpark.

Sen Constable Geddes said Hussein's bail conditions had included to not attend the police station unless he had an emergency reason but he attended at 10.25am and 10.50am without an emergency reason.

She said police were called to a Goodwin St residence on June 30 at 2pm over a trespassing male and found Hussein at the residence, vague and not knowing where he was going.

Sen Constable Geddes said he was again taken to hospital.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said Hussein had been living in Biloela but visited Bundaberg at the time of the offending.

She said he was in Australia on a three-year temporary protection visa and had been working at the Biloela meatworks before resigning due to lack of friends and family in the town.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said Hussein had returned to the police station seeking help as his phone was not working and he needed directions on how to get to Brisbane.

"They are very bizarre conditions of not attending a police station,” she said.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said the trespass into the Goodwin St residence was the result of Hussein going to what he thought was his grandmother's house, knocked on the door and let himself in when there was no answer.

She said he was now living in Rockhampton and hoped to gain work at the meatworks.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told Hussein it was important he respect other people's property rights.

"You must not go into someone else's house unless you establish the right to be there,” he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Hussein to pay $750 in fines and no convictions recorded.