Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Politics

Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LARGE signs have been hung from the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments where protestors have begun to gather in solidarity with refugees in the building.

One sign read: "We came on the same boat but some are free and we are in prison."

"Refugees are without crime, seven years in detention," another read.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

Tents and campsites remain on the corner of Walmsley St and Main St after protesters spent the night outside the building, with fears the refugees would be taken to a different location in the lead up to the demonstration.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

A section of Main Street will be closed from 2pm where protesters will gather on the road.

Today's protest follows a rally on Friday that turned ugly, with activists accused of fighting, screaming and jumping on parked cars.

A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly damaged cars during the protest.

Originally published as Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter editors picks protests refugee protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unique virtual experience set to place region on tourism map

        premium_icon Unique virtual experience set to place region on tourism map

        News Funding for the initiative has been secured with the aim to entice visitors to extend the length of their stay in the Bundaberg region.

        COLD REALITY: Virus puts us at risk of winter homelessness

        premium_icon COLD REALITY: Virus puts us at risk of winter homelessness

        News Bundy one of most vulnerable reasons due to job losses

        Maritime training to set sail in Bundy

        premium_icon Maritime training to set sail in Bundy

        News The course will provide safety skills to boaties in the region.

        Two people taken to hospital after Branyan crash

        premium_icon Two people taken to hospital after Branyan crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene after 8pm yesterday.