REFRESHING REWARD: The popular Bundaberg brand was enjoyed by contestants on the reality television show on Monday night.
News

Refreshing brands represent region

Rhylea Millar
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

BUNDABERG businesses are seeing stars after two popular brands were recently advertised on screens and near the stage.

After contestants on Channel 10’s reality TV show, Australian Survivor: All Stars, competed in a challenge on Monday night, they were rewarded with a barbecue and refreshments.

Five lucky contestants voiced their appreciation over the drinks particularly, as the camera flashed to a bucket filled with the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks range.

Ginger beer and lemon, lime and bitters were among the most popular choices, but pineapple and coconut received a special mention.

“Pineapple and coconut,” contestant, Zach Kozyrski said. “Oh, that is so good.”

But the knighted musician and his piano work was only partially to blame, with Childers business Mammino Gourmet Ice-cream serving the public from their stall at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

STILL STANDING: Selina Ferrais, Kim Long and Helen Ricciardi at the Mammino stall for the Elton John concert.
Over two nights, the popular brand sold their famous ice-creams to patrons to “spread the Mammino grin.”

“It’s great that a small family owned business from regional Queensland was successful in meeting the criteria to be accepted into an event with an international superstar,” Mammino’s Helen Ricciardi said.

“To be given the opportunity to reach so many people with our ice cream was wonderful.”

For more information about the businesses, visit bundaberg.com and mammino.com.au.

Australian Survivor: All Stars is on Channel 10 at 7.30pm, Monday to Wednesday.

