Refreshing announcement for Moore Park Beach IGA

THE future of Moore Park Beach's only grocery store is bright, with a new team set to take up the management of the local shop in a matter of months.

Yesterday the shopping complex announced IGA Moore Park Beach would commence operation under new management.

Primo Property Facilitator Christopher Ferraro said he and his team were "extremely pleased to be able to announce” the news, given the recent uncertainty surrounding the store's future.

Since March, questions of whether the IGA would remain open circulated.

The concerns came after previous operator Cornetts announced it would be leaving the local grocery shop.

"It was never up in the air, but it was always going to be a transition period,” Mr Ferraro said.

"We were always going to make sure the doors remained open.”

Mr Ferraro told the NewsMail the store was a vital part of the Moore Park Beach community, where no other grocery shop existed.

"Around 3000 people rely on this shopping centre, so it's imperative to keep the doors open,” he said.

In addition to the change in management, the IGA will undergo a number of cosmetic improvements, including buffing the floors, a fresh coat of paint, and new refrigiration.

"It's going to be refreshed and refurbished and we hope the community supports it,” Mr Ferraro said.

He said the new manager, understood to be one of the George family brothers (who run the Burnett Heads IGA) had about 25 years of experience managing a local business.

"He's a well-versed IGA operator and he's a Bundaberg local, which is a bonus,” Mr Ferraro said.

"We wanted to get the right operator that is a bit more in touch with local community.”

He told the NewsMail the focus was to create more culture in the store.

The store will remain open throughout the transition, which Mr Ferraro said would hopefully be seemless.

"We're looking to keep on board all the staff and ... be up and running as soon as possible, in the lead-up to Christmas,” he said.

"The goal is the next month or two.”