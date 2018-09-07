Referee Staib gears up for his third grand final

BY THE BOOK: Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final referee Mark Staib. He is also secretary of the Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees Association.

MARK STAIB: Time and space.

They are the two integral ingredients the man appointed to the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final, Mark Staib, will take into today's decider.

The Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees Association secretary has been a match official for 12 years and will be just as anxious as the players when he suits up for his third A-grade grand final.

"We get really excited, and anxious as well. We control the game, our decisions are really important, so the biggest thing for me will be to make sure I'm in a good position to make a good call,” Staib said.

"You do the training all year and it really only matters on one day all year. I'll be nervous on the day but I'm looking forward to it.”

Staib, by his own admission, was a horrendous footballer.

He somehow lasted six months on the wing as a junior before he picked up the whistle to earn a bit of a pocket money as a touch footy referee.

He switched to rugby league and developed a passion for the game, which is one of the reasons he dons the pink shirt, holds the whistle and takes the field despite the low regard in which some spectators hold match officials.

He and other referees' approach to grand final day is almost identical to that of the players.

"I can control my thoughts and feelings. Basically I just have to referee what's in front of me. If I'm stressed, I won't make good calls, but if I'm calm and enjoy the moment I'll have a good game,” he said.

"We call it time and space.

"Any big decision we have time and space, and that's what we teach ourselves to think. You can hear the crowd louder in grand finals than usual, but other than that it's like any other game.”

All referees will come together for a pre-decider team photo and barbecue to support each other after a long year.

Staib also confirmed that contrary to popular spectator belief, there is no separate rule book for grand finals.

"It's like any other game. If the law says they need to be put in the sin bin or sent off, that's what happens,” he said.

"There's no special grand final rules and I'll talk to both teams and tell them the same things before the game.

"My expectations for the teams will be that discipline wins you games.

"If I'm out there blowing penalties against your team for ill-discipline, you probably won't get much possession, and without much possession you won't win the game.

"I just hope each team is out there to play football and I won't have to sin bin or blow a thousand penalties.”