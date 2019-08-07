REF OF THE NORTH: Hubert to ref Cowboys Challenge final

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tomorrow might be one of the biggest officiating days for local boy Trey Hubert, but it will start like any other - with a good breakfast.

Hubert, one of Bundaberg's top young aspiring referees, will take the field in Townsville this week for the Cowboys Challenge grand final.

The Challenge involves central and north Queensland schoolboys teams from grades 9 and 10.

This will be the last time this final is played at the 1300 SMILES Stadium as the Cowboys will move to a new venue in the future.

Hubert said he has been in Mackay refereeing several games in preparation for tomorrow night's game calling the shots in the middle and is keen to be part of what will be the highest level of football he has refereed.

He said the schoolboys competition up north was played at quite a high level.

Having worked up through the ranks of club football, Hubert said he would definitely like to take refereeing as far as possible in the future.

He said playing rugby league wasn't his strong point and found that donning the referee uniform was the perfect way to be part of the game without having to run on as a player.

Starting his day off with a hearty meal and a solid warm-up before the match, Hubert said he would be trying to remain calm and relaxed before the game and when on the field just treat it like any other game of football.

Hubert said it was a great opportunity to be in the middle refereeing the game before the NRL match between the Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos.

The Sugar Coast Rugby League Referees Association took to social media to congratulate the youngster on the call-up.

"Good Luck Trey! We all know you will do yourself and the association proud,” the post read.

Last year Hubert was one of two Queensland referees to head down to the national school sport rugby league championships for 12-years and under.

In an interview about the national schools championship call up, Hubert told how he got his start as a ref.

"I started refereeing touch first before expanding to league,” he said.

"Everyone's goal in refereeing is to make the NRL, which would be nice for me to do.

"Even just to make it to the Intrust Super Cup would be spectacular.”

The Cowboys Challenge is expected to start just after 4pm and the NRL match between the Broncos and the Cowboys kicks off at 7.50pm