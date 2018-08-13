REF GETS A COUNTRY CALL-UP: Hubert selected for nationals

REFEREEING RESPONSIBILITY: Bundaberg's Trey Hubert is refereeing at the national school sport titles for 10-12 boys in rugby league.

REFEREEING RESPONSIBILITY: Bundaberg's Trey Hubert is refereeing at the national school sport titles for 10-12 boys in rugby league. Shane Jones

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Tom Morcom won't be the only Rum City person showing his talent in Adelaide this week.

Bundaberg State High School student Trey Hubert has joined Morcom at the national school sport rugby league championships in 12-years and under, which started yesterday.

But he won't be playing like Morcom is for Queensland.

Instead, Hubert is one of just two referees from Queensland overlooking the games at the championships.

"It's a pretty good achievement for me,” Hubert said before he left.

"It's pretty humbling.

"I just thought that if I work hard here and really improve from what the coaches say that I would have had a chance.”

Hubert was picked after refereeing the state titles earlier this year in 12 and under in Chinchilla.

The Sugar Coast Rugby League referee was picked as one of 12 for the event after his performances in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Hubert has been on the touch line for A-grade games this season as well as refereeing under-18 and under-12 matches.

"They (referee coaches) pick the referees that they think are the top two (to be selected for nationals),” Hubert said.

"Throughout the carnival they thought that myself and someone from the Sunshine Coast were good enough.”

Hubert now hopes to take advantage of the trip by putting in a good performance.

"It's going to be fun footy, a good week, and a little bit of a dream holiday,” he said.

"A week in Adelaide, a good destination, and making mates and refereeing footy will be good.”

But the 17-year-old has made sure he won't be in holiday mode when the matches are under way.

"For preparation I've just been doing a lot of under-12 games,” he said.

"It's a big difference between under-12 games and under-18.

"It's also going to be really high quality football, so I'm making sure I'm ready.”

Hubert has ambitions to referee for a long time after he finishes school this year.

He said he took up refereeing after he knew playing wasn't going to lead him to where he wanted to be.

"I started refereeing touch first before expanding to league,” he said.

"Everyone's goal in refereeing is to make the NRL, which would be nice for me to do.

"Even just to make it to the Intrust Super Cup would be spectacular.”

The championships continue today and conclude on Saturday.