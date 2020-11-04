Reef resilience: Community’s opportunity for positive change

Funded by a partnership between the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the Burnett Mary Regional Group has been engaged to deliver two online workshops to create a Community Reef Action Plan.

COMMUNITIES from the Bundaberg and Burnett regions are invited to help develop an action plan and participate in an initiative that hopes to save the Great Barrier Reef.

Hosted by the Burnett Mary Regional Group (BMRG), the community are invited to attend two online workshops to help develop a community reef action plan.

"The Community Action Plan will be developed using the Open Standards for the Practice of Conservation framework, an internationally renowned best-practice standard for collaborative planning and managing projects with a natural and cultural resource management focus," a BMRG spokesman said.

"These workshops will be facilitated to harness the collective knowledge and priorities of coastal, estuarine and marine areas of the Burnett Mary Region including the Bundaberg, Gladstone, Fraser Coast and Gympie local government areas and the traditional Land and Sea Country of the Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang, Tarebilang Bunda, Bailai and Butchulla peoples.

"BMRG's role as CAP leader will also draw on its legacy of significant regional investment in the Reef space and draw on a vast established network of community skills and aspirations."

Using existing plans and knowledge, the community will be heavily involved in the planning, monitoring and decision-making processes to establish reef resilience actions to ultimately make a positive change for local reef management.

Designed to create strategies, establish a shared vision and identify critical projects, the contribution from the community will help to achieve reef conservation.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden said there is a lot more to be done to save the reef and its marine life for future generations.

"Our Reef is facing a growing combination of threats, with climate change and increasing water temperatures affecting coral health (which) means we have to step up our response," Ms Marsden said.

"Regional communities are at the forefront of on-ground and in-water efforts to protect the Great Barrier Reef and these plans will enable them to accelerate local reef protection actions and strengthen connections with reef science and management.

"Together with the community, we are the action station for the reef, bringing together people and science to deliver the world's largest coral reefs program and more than 60 reef-saving projects."

The first workshop will be hosted on Monday, November 16, from 10am to 1.30pm.

To participate in the Zoom meeting, please email Peter Kafka at peter.kafka@bmrg.org.au