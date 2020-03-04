Reef protection plan Strong foundation: No barrier too great in saving national treasure

Reef Trip. REEF: The pristine conditions on the Southern Great Barrier Reef near Bundaberg.

Reef Trip. REEF: The pristine conditions on the Southern Great Barrier Reef near Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG residents and organisations are encouraged to submit applications to protect the region’s reef and sea life.

The Great Barrier Reef Foundation is accepting applications for community action plans, as part of a collaboration project for ongoing management of the reef.

Managing director Anna Marsden said while local actions are already being delivered, people wanted to do more to save one of Australia’s most iconic treasures.

“Every day people are working and volunteering to help the Reef along its 2300km length, from keeping predators away from turtle nests and plastics and pollution out of waterways, to monitoring water quality and the health of marine nurseries like mangroves and seagrass beds,” Ms Marsden said.

“The impacts of climate change that we are seeing right now on the Reef, with increasing water temperatures affecting coral health, means we have to step up the scale and urgency of the response and ensure everything we do makes a difference.

Applications should include a community action plan that will clearly identify critical areas, a practical plan and marine and coastal activities that will benefit the reef and its inhabitants.

Ms Marsden said the project would unite science, management, business, community, Traditional Owners and the government, to protect the reef.

Community action plans will also be developed for five additional reef regions including Cape York, Wet Tropics, Burdekin Dry Tropics, Mackay Whitsunday Isaac and Fitzroy Basin

The $310,000 initiative which was announced this week, will be funded by the Australian Government’s reef trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Successful applicants will receive up to $55,000. More than 60 projects are already being delivered by the foundation and through the fund.

Submissions close on Thursday, April 9. Phone 3171 0413 or email grants@barrierreef.org.