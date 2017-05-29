Reef now no barrier to dugongs as food source back on menu

PRECIOUS CREATURE: Dugongs are back in the barrier reef after cyclone Yasi depleted their food source and numbers declined.

VISITORS to the Southern Great Barrier Reef now have a much better chance of spotting a dugong than they did six years ago.

Aerial surveys by James Cook University late last year showed a significant increase in dugong calves in the area compared to 2011 after cyclone Yasi hit and there were none.

The cyclone and subsequent flooding depleted the dugongs' main food source - seagrass - resulting in the stark figures, but they have now bounced back to more than 10% of the current population.

At the time of the survey, scientists estimated there were about 5500 dugongs in the inshore waters between just north of Hinchinbrook Island and the Queensland-NSW boder, with about half in the barrier reef.

James Cook University Professor Helene Marsh said the results were good news for the dugong population in the Great Barrier Reef.

"The large increase in dugong calf production is very positive,” Professor Marsh said.

"Dugongs play an important ecological role in coastal marine ecosystems and the status of dugong populations in an area can be used as an indicator of general ecosystem health.

"The substantial increase in dugong calves can be linked to the better food sources available for adult dugongs, as the condition of intertidal seagrass cover has improved as a result of less rainfall and flooding.”

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Integrated Monitoring and Reporting director Dr Roger Beeden said the survey results were positive and continued surveys of the species every five years were critical for conservation management.

"It is important we understand the health of the dugong population to inform management actions including permits, plans and other decisions,” he said.