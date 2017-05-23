Reef news not good up north

THE Australian Marine Conservation Society expressed deep shock at the terrible news revealed in Senate Estimates by the Chair and CEO of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Dr Russell Reichelt.

Dr Reichelt said that 30% of corals died in the 2016 bleaching event, with another 19% dying this year.

The worst affected areas are the northern and central parts of the Great Barrier Reef, with the southern part so far remaining in relatively good health.

GBR campaign director Imogen Zethoven said the loss of almost 50% of the corals on the Great Barrier Reef in just two years was deeply shocking.

"Our reef is in grave danger. The federal and Queensland governments must take urgent and decisive action to stop the loss of our reef and the 70,000 jobs in regional Queensland that depend on it,” she said.

"The government must not give $1 billion of taxpayers' money to Adani to build a massive new coal mine. It must stop this senseless project.”