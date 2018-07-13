Reduced fares to the Ekka

Locals wanting to head to the Ekka can get cheaper fares on the Tilt Train.

THE cost of heading to Brisbane for the Ekka will be significantly cheaper, with half price fares available to Wide Bay residents on selected Tilt Train services from August 10-19.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said discounted fares would be available on services between Brisbane and Bundaberg, offering door-to-door access to Exhibition Station throughout the Ekka.

"The Ekka is a rite of passage for Queenslanders, and a great day out for the whole family,” he said.

"From strawberry sundaes to Side Show Alley and Dagwood dogs, it's definitely worth the trip.

"To celebrate, we are giving people throughout the Wide Bay the chance to leave the car at home and let the Tilt Train take the strain for half the normal fare.

"Queensland Rail has proudly connected the Wide Bay Region to Brisbane by rail since 1881, and we are excited to bring back the popular Ekka Tilt Train services for the eighth year in a row.

"Hundreds of customers have taken up this offer in recent years, and this is also the first year both Tilt Trains have returned to the network following a $28 million overhaul of the iconic long-distance trains which commenced in 2015, so we believe this offer will be even more popular in 2018.”

The overhaul means Tilt Trains now feature Wi-Fi connectivity.

"You can plan your day out on the trip down and sit back and relax after all the fun is done while Queensland Rail drives you home,” Mr Bailey said.

"If a one day trip isn't enough for you, the discounted fares apply to both same day and different day returns, so there's no reason not to make a weekend out of it.”

Tickets go on sale today a cost of $89 for adults and $44.50 for children aged 4-14, for a return fare.