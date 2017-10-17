Reduce waste and localise food, share in $30,000

REGISTERED not-for-profit organisations in the Byron Shire are being encouraged to apply for a share of a $30,000 grant available from Santos Organics.

Preferences will be made to projects tackling solutions to waste generation or focusing on amplifying support for local food production and consumption.

Submissions must outline how their projects will enhance the natural environment and how they will impact the well being of our community members.

The local not-for-profit became an environmental charity in late 2017 when the 90 unit-holders who previously owned the social enterprise, opted to give up their dividend rights and convert the organisation to its new structure in July 2016.

A grant round offered earlier this year gave six local not-for-profits a share of $40,000 which was granted to tackle plastic bag use, loss of seed security, feeding disadvantaged, ecological farming, youth health and indigenous employment through bush regeneration.

Interested organisations must provide certificate of registration with applications, and multiple applications for various projects by one organisation will be accepted.

For more details and to complete an application form at www.santosorganics.com.au by 5pm October 31.