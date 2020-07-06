Reduce speed: Flashing signs to be installed across the region

The new flashing speed signs will be installed throughout the state, including four locations in the Bundaberg region.

YOU may notice new flashing speed signs popping up around Bundaberg and here are the exact locations.

The signs will be installed across 103 Queensland schools, four of which are in the Bundaberg region, as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Flashing School Zone Sign Program.

Among the schools listed to receive the new flashing 40km zone signs includes Childers State School on Mungomery St and Lord St, Elliott Heads State School on Breusch Road, Oakwood State School on Oakwood School Road and Sharon State School on Gin Gin Road.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the $1 billion project was an important road safety reminder for all Queensland drivers.

“From drivers to parents, carers and students, road safety in and around school zones is everybody’s business,” Mr Bailey said.

“Flashing signs play an important role in reminding drivers of the change in speed limits and to slow down in case they need to react quickly.

Mr Bailey said the instalment of speed zones would also provide jobs and assist the state’s economy, in an otherwise challenging time.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to-date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly, and get on with the job of rolling out a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” Mr Bailey said.

“We know there’s a long road ahead when it comes to COVID-19, and that’s why we’re focused on Queensland’s plan for economic recovery – a laser-like focus on infrastructure, jobs, industry and business.

Mr Bailey said to determine which areas and schools required the flashing signs, the Department of Transport and Main Roads conducted a detailed risk analysis of sites.

The signs are expected to be installed this financial year.

For more information, visit tmr.qld.gov.au