Reds expecting to be back in comp in 2020

FOOTBALL: Bargara Football Club says they're still in a strong position despite not playing in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The club, as revealed in the NewsMail yesterday, will not play in the top tier competition after a lack of player numbers forced the team to make the tough decision.

The side finished fourth last year and fifth in its other season in the competition in 2017.

"We had three or four players move to another club and three or four out with season ending injuries,” Bargara president Troy Wolski said.

"We just don't have the depth to replace them.

"It was disappointing to tell the players that we aren't playing but we're not ready just yet.”

Bargara will field a team in Wide Bay League 2 and in Bundaberg in Division 2 and Division 3.

"We're hoping to be back next year and get into it all guns blazing,” Wolski said.

Wolski said that would be led by the juniors with the club stating it has the best numbers in Bundaberg.

"We're three to four years away from having incredible depth with up to four teams in some competitions,” he said.

"Our girls are also very strong and we're aiming for Division 1 with them next year.

"Last year we had 20 percent of our players made up of women but this year it is up to 25-30 percent.”

The club is also strong off it after signing a sponsorship deal with Sandhills Sports Club in Bargara.

Sandhills hosted the clubs launch last Sunday.

"We had 200 members turn up for it,” Wolski said.

"That is around one member out of five for the whole of the club.”

The team will start playing on March 22 and 23.