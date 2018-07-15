Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Redkirk Warrior’s UK campaign appears over.
Redkirk Warrior’s UK campaign appears over.
Horses

Redkirk Warrior flops at Newmarket

by Leo Schlink
14th Jul 2018 11:48 PM

REDKIRK Warrior's UK campaign appears over after his 10th placing in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket.

The Lindsay Park sprinter was prominent under Regan Bayliss until the final 200m, fading once the field crested the sharp uphill rise on the July course.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined with US Navy Flag to clinch the Cup from Brando.

Redkirk Warrior, who finished 10th behind Merchant Navy in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, had been on trial for a Nunthorpe Stakes start at York next month.

But, unless there are compelling factors behind the July Cup performance, the gelding will probably head back to Australia.

Related Items

Show More
horse racing newmarket redkirk warrior

Top Stories

    Well-known Bargara man to leave his church and home

    premium_icon Well-known Bargara man to leave his church and home

    Local Faces I'LL be here until the bulldozers come.” Born-again Christian Miguel Vitale D'Amico doesn't have a bad word to say about a high-rise proposed for Bargara.

    Former MP Leanne Donaldson named as driver in train crash

    Former MP Leanne Donaldson named as driver in train crash

    Politics Former pollie in Brisbane hospital

    Police investigating 'hit and run', 29yo taken to hospital

    Police investigating 'hit and run', 29yo taken to hospital

    News At 4.20am QAS responded to reports of an incident at Kensington

    Local Partners