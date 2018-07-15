Redkirk Warrior flops at Newmarket

REDKIRK Warrior's UK campaign appears over after his 10th placing in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket.

The Lindsay Park sprinter was prominent under Regan Bayliss until the final 200m, fading once the field crested the sharp uphill rise on the July course.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined with US Navy Flag to clinch the Cup from Brando.

Redkirk Warrior, who finished 10th behind Merchant Navy in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, had been on trial for a Nunthorpe Stakes start at York next month.

But, unless there are compelling factors behind the July Cup performance, the gelding will probably head back to Australia.