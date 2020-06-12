Menu
BUNDY BUSINESS: Kehanna Coleman from Wild and Free Creations showcasing her products.
News

Rediscovering a long lost passion

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
12th Jun 2020 4:20 PM
SEWING was a long-lost hobby for Kehanna Coleman, but after having her two children she decided to get back into something she enjoyed.

From there her scrunchie business, Wild and Free Creations, was born.

Despite never being an avid scrunchie wearer, Ms Coleman said she saw a pattern for one on Pinterest and decided to give it a go, and now her small business has taken off.

“I started making them for family and then created a Facebook page for family and friends to put them all on,” Ms Coleman said.

“Then people started sharing it and now I have some going to Victoria, some going to Mackay, they’re going here, there and everywhere.

“I am wanting to do mummy and me scrunchies and I have made my dogs dog collars so was thinking puppy and me scrunchies.”

Ms Coleman said she never expected the hair accessories to take off the way they did.

Ms Coleman said since the business had grown, she had started expanding into custom orders and out-of- the-ordinary patterns, which were both a hit.

“I have been getting orders to match work uniforms and school uniforms,” she said.

“I had a pencil scrunchie that was popular with day care educators and a hairdresser has been buying them as well.

“I think my next move will be contacting hairdressers and seeing if they would be interested in displaying my business cards or scrunchies.”

To purchase from Wild and Free Creations, visit the business’s Facebook or Instagram page.

