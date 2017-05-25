Rediscover living a life free of pain

DURING Spinal Health Week, Family Chiropractic Bundaberg chiropractor and owner Dr Stuart Williams wants to help people rediscover life without pain.

With the focus of Spinal Health Week on chronic back pain, Dr Williams said the worst thing about chronic back or neck pain was that people lose freedom in their lives.

"Life is meant to be enjoyed and when chronic back pain gets in the way of things like work, fishing, golf, playing with the grandkids or gardening, it means that a person's life has become restricted,” he said.

"At Family Chiropractic Centre Bundaberg with a combined wealth of experience of 28 years, we love helping people get back to do the things they enjoy.”

The Family Chiropractic team is made up of chiropractors Dr Stuart Williams, Dr Rosemary Williams and Dr Tammy Hume and chiropractic assistants Deltry, Trish, Sharyn and Janine.

Stuart and Rosemary founded Family Chiropractic Bundaberg in June 2013 with the goal of providing the people of Bundaberg with the best chiropractic care possible in a friendly, safe and caring environment.

"Our purpose is to raise the level of health, happiness and connection in our community.

"I believe the service we provide stands out due to the exceptional level of service provided by every member of the Family Chiropractic team.

"Not only do our chiropractors provide gentle, highly effective chiropractic care, but our chiropractic assistants work together to create an environment that is friendly, welcoming and relaxing for individuals and families.

"The vast majority of people who come to our office do so because they have spoken to a friend, relative or co-worker who has had great results from chiropractic care.

"More and more people are choosing chiropractic because they want to correct the problem, rather than just taking a pill to mask the symptoms.

"People in Bundaberg are increasingly seeking ways to improve their health naturally and chiropractic care is a part of a healthy lifestyle.”