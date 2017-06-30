Redgard off on trip of a lifetime to USA

Mekkija Redgard is off to the USA.

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg's Mekkija Redgard can not wait to show her basketball talents overseas next month.

The teenager will head to the United States today as part of the under-16 Queensland North emerging squad to play in three tournaments during the trip.

"I'm really excited,” she said.

"I was mainly more happy to go over to America.”

Redgard hopes to get plenty out of the trip as well.

"I want to improve my dribbling and my ball handling skills,” she said.

"I also hope to have the experience make me better as well as a person.”

Redgard is also looking forward to shopping while being over there.

"We have four days off where we get to go to Dreamworld and have a look around LA, so I can't wait.”