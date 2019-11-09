Redfern expected to run again as chairman of the NDRL next year

NDRL assistant secretary Robert "Neil" Redfern at the season launch at South Kolan Hotel on Saturday. Photo taken March 7, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / NewsMail

LEAGUE: This year was meant to be the last for Neil Redfern as chairman of the Northern Districts Rugby League.

Battling health issues and the demands of the role, Mr Redfern felt the time was right to move on and let someone else do it.

The NDRL will have its first meeting to discuss next year’s competition at 11am tomorrow at Salter Oval.

Redfern admits he’s had a change of heart, heading into the meeting.

“I’ve had some health issues, so I felt it would be a good time to step back.

“But everything seems to be progressing all right, so I might be able to continue.”

The other issue is that it looks unlikely that anyone else has nominated to become chairman next year.

One other person stepped forward but it remains to be seen if that person wants to be a chairman or help the association in another way.

Redfern said at the moment most sides looked to be in a strong position next year with Avondale, South Kolan and Gin Gin all forming committees for next year.

Miriam Vale and Agnes Water are struggling for numbers again but Redfern was confident it would be sorted out.

“The main thing is registrations start in December, so we have to wait until then,” he said.

“The competition is likely to start around Easter, so we’ve got some time.”

Redfern said he would wait and see what happened at the Bundaberg Rugby League before commenting on the potential of other clubs joining the NDRL.

The Isis Devils, Burnett Cutters and Maryborough Brothers could join if they don’t meet the requirement to play in the BRL, which could be voted in when the BRL have their meeting an hour beforehand.

Redfern said that would be discussed and organised if and when it became a reality and teams wanted to enter.

The meeting will be held in the Queensland Rugby League Central Division building.