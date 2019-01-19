Redemption's the aim for The Waves

The Waves' best on ground, Kayla Osborn. AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final: Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves at Norm McLean Oval.

The Waves' best on ground, Kayla Osborn. AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final: Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves at Norm McLean Oval. Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves have their eyes firmly on one goal heading into this year's AFL Wide Bay women's competition - to make the grand final that the club will host.

The club's first step towards that journey starts tomorrow with a lightning carnival to be held in Maryborough.

Similar to last year, all six AFL Wide Bay clubs, and the Hinterland Blues, will play trial matches against each other to prepare for the season proper in two weeks' time.

"The carnival is just our warm-up day,” The Waves captain Kayla Osborn said.

"New girls get to have a go at the game, see what it is all about.

"We get to try people in different positions where they might not have played before.

"(It's just) getting us revved up for the first round.”

Osborn said the focus was getting a couple of wins and providing confidence to the team.

She said the club has started looking at the upcoming season.

The Waves finished second last year, making the grand final and losing to the champions in Hervey Bay.

The side was the best of the rest compared to the Bombers as they went unbeaten during the season.

"Our goal is to make the grand final (again), especially because it is at our home ground so that would be amazing,” she said.

"We're hoping to actually play Bombers in the grand final, so we can test how we improve in the off-season.”

Osborn admitted most of the off-season has been spent trying to find ways to reduce the gap between themselves and the Bombers.

She said with the new recruits and the way the club has trained they hope some inroads have been made.

"Coming into this season we're going to focus on our fitness, and keep up with them in our legs, make sure we're running beside them, that will be key to beating them.

"We've got the skill to beat them, we just now need the legs.”

The carnival starts at 1.30pm with the side to take on Brothers in the first game of the official season on February 1.

There will be more on Brothers inside tomorrow's paper.