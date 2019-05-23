Red-y to make a difference

WHILE there's no cure for multiple sclerosis, there's no shortage of people doing what they can to help find one.

For Bundaberg's Tegan Weekes, her mother is the reason she has started fundraising for MS Queensland.

She said her mother was diagnosed with MS 20 years ago, a time when there was minimal knowledge about the disease and treatment.

Mrs Weekes said her mother was lucky because she had the non-progressive type of MS, but it wasn't without its challenges.

This particular type of MS doesn't see the body rapidly deteriorate, rather there have been several attacks on Ms Weekes' mother.

She said two decades ago, her mum woke up with double vision, while another attack was on her right side which has affected her right leg.

Mrs Weekes said it was the little things that became a struggle and frustrating, like walking from tiles to carpet.

She said when we trip, "we can catch ourselves, she just falls”.

Despite the balance and fatigue struggles that come with MS, Mrs Weekes said her mum was "very head strong” and liked to set small goals for herself.

So much so, that she is still working full-time.

While owner of the Kombi Keg, Mrs Weekes has a strong passion for raising awareness for multiple sclerosis, she's not doing it alone.

For MS Queensland's Go Red for MS this month, Mrs Weekes has teamed with Josh Phillips and Zoe Young for a burger party fundraiser at Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider House, tomorrow night.

There will be a Burger Party at the East Bundaberg cider house from 5.30-8.30pm with live music from Isaac Maher.

The $5 donation on entry will go directly to MS Queensland.

Mrs Weekes said the duo from Ohana didn't hesitate to come on board with the idea and $1 from every schooner of cider sold on the night would be donated to MS Queensland.

Likewise, the Bundy Burger Company will be at the event and donating $1 from their burger sales to the cause.

Mrs Weekes said they had been met with an overwhelming response from local businesses willing to donate to their raffle.

Among those who've donated are Australian National Properties, Kombi Keg and Ohana Cider House, Eflux, Coral Coast Physio, The High Street Dressing Room, Cha Cha Chocolate, Alowishus, XXXX Gold and Macadamias Australia.

If you can't make it to the party but would like to donate, visit http://msqldevents.com.au/ champion/go-red-for-ms/ TeganWeekes.

For more information on MS visit www.msqld.org.au.