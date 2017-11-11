Menu
Red wines lead to $2000 fine

The mystery reds served as part of the blind tasting. Photo Keagan Elder / South Burnett Times
Ross Irby
by

CAR ownership is costly but as Nicholas Humphreys learned it can burn you - and land a nasty $2000 fine when you drive after a few reds, and let things like registration and insurance lapse.

Nicholas Dylan Humphreys, 30, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Monday, October 2; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; driving uninsured and unregistered; and driving with cancelled registration plates.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Tina Bland said police intercepted Humphreys driving a Mazda at 11.30am with cancelled plates.

"He says he was aware it was unregistered and uninsured,” she said.

When tested Humphreys had an alcohol reading of 0.11, saying he drank five glasses of red wine between 7.30pm and 7am.

Snr Cnst Bland said Humphreys was fined $350 in June after driving with an alcohol reading of .089.

"Nothing to say your honour,” Humphreys said, when asked by magistrate Neil Lavering.

Humphreys was fined $1200 for the drink driving and unlicensed-repeat offender charges, and $800 for the other three offences. And disqualified for seven months

Topics:  buncourt drink drive red wine

Bundaberg News Mail

