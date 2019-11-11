Red tape nightmare as holiday park jumps through hoops

THE State Government is making the Turtle Sands Holiday Park jump through hoops to get an approval for a small redevelopment despite the same level of information not being required for the Mon Repos Turtle Centre redevelopment.

Co-owner of the Turtle Sands Holiday Park David Baker expressed his frustration about the difficulties they were facing to get the small redevelopment approved.

Earlier this year the park relodged a development application to refurbish and expand the Mon Repos facility with resort-style features.

The application states that the multi-million dollar upgrade to the adjoining State Government Mon Repos Turtle Centre, which will officially opened later this month and opened for night tours on the weekend, presents a perfect opportunity for the caravan park to "redevelop the park to provide an environmentally based, resort style accommodation experience next door".

"We have made an application to the State Government for redevelopment of the park and we have gone to great lengths to address the turtles and to be sensitive to the lighting situation," Mr Baker told the NewsMail.

"Yet the State Government has, for whatever reason, put up every obstacle known to man to delay us in proceeding and to make it more and more difficult in redevelopment."

Mr Baker said if the State Governmentreally saw the project as detrimental to the environment it is in then they should ask to obtain it.

"If the State Government sees the operation of the park as a danger to the turtles then the State Government should acquire the park from us, they have made no attempt to do so but keep obstructing us," he said.

Mr Baker said despite the large amount of information they had been forced to submit to redevelop in the sensitive area, the Mon Repos Turtle Centre did not have to submit any of it.

"What they have asked us to provide is quite unnecessary and yet they are asking us to jump through hoops that they themselves did not address for the Mon Repos Turtle Centre," he said.

The Turtle Sands Holiday Park acquired lawyers who asked the State Government whether assessments required by the holiday park were required for the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

These included a traffic impact assessment and groundwater impact assessment, however, the State Government did not respond.

A spokesman from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning (DSDMIP) said the same information was not required for the State Assessment and Referral Agency (SARA) to approve the redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

While the Department of Environment and Science said an environmental impact statement was completed, a DSDMIP spokesman said "a traffic impact assessment was not required under the operational works application as there were no transport related matters associated with SARA's assessment of the application".

"A groundwater assessment was also not required in this instance for SARA to assess the operational works application against the State Development Assessment Provisions," he said.

The DSDMIP spokesman said the Mon Repos Turtle Centre redevelopment was conditionally approved but the impacts of the area were assessed.

"The proposed development includes the replacement and upgrade of existing infrastructure in the Mon Repos Conservation Park and is largely located over areas of the site previously disturbed by development," a spokesman said.

"After a thorough assessment of all of the impacts of the proposal on matters of interest to the state, which included specialist technical advice from the Department of Environment and Science, SARA decided to approve the application.

"Conditions were placed on SARA's approval to protect the wetland and other important coastal values."