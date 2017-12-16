Red Shed Seafood slashes power bill

SOLAR SAVERS: Tony Mills with his solar panels on the roof of The Red Shed.

SOLAR SAVERS: Tony Mills with his solar panels on the roof of The Red Shed. Mike Knott BUN151217REDSHED1

FED UP with exorbitant power prices, Red Shed Seafood owner Tony Mills switched to solar energy and has seen his electricity bill slashed in half.

Mr Mills said his power bill had quadrupled since 2009 and reached a point where he was paying more than $900 a week.

"I had to find an alternative for the amount power I'm using,” he said.

"It was brutal.”

Since converting late last year with a 30kW solar roof, Mr Mills has seen his bill drop by 50%, which has improved his cashflow.

"I'm not living and working to pay off my power bill,” he said.

The initial outlay of $36,000 was scheduled to be paid off in 2.2 years.

Mr Mills is on track to have it paid off within 17 months and has no hesitation recommending businesses to consider alternative energy plans.

"I would say do the research and deal with a reputable company,” he said.

Grunske's by the River owner Paul Grunske is also a recent convert to solar power.

It's early days, but for the first time in a long while, Mr Grunske is optimistic about the future when it comes to his power bill.

Project Brainstorm CEO Luciano Giangiordano said the future of renewable energy was bright as frustrated consumers look for alternatives.

"The next few years will see solar batteries drop by about 50 - 60%,” Mr Giangiordano said.

"That's why if grid owners don't become part of the solution and become smart grids, they will become stranded assets.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said if there were commercial entities looking to take advantage of the opportunity solar power offered, the council was fully supportive.

"Solar power can have a myriad of benefits from reduced energy costs to positive environmental outcomes,” he said.

"When you live in an area as naturally beautiful as the Bundaberg region, protecting the environment is always foremost in our thoughts.”

JIM ALOUAT