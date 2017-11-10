Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Red light runner drunk behind the wheel

Brett Kirby was more than four times over the limit.
Brett Kirby was more than four times over the limit. Contributed: RACQ
Ross Irby
by

POLICE saw Brett Kirby run a red light just so when he stopped in the McDonalds Bundaberg carpark they pulled up to have a chat.

The police attention cost him $1400.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Kirby was unsteady on his feet and smelt of liquor.

He blew 0.21, more than four times the legal limit.

Kirby, 30, a father of two, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink-driving at 12.05am on Saturday, September 16.

Defence lawyer Charlotte Carrodus said without a licence Kirby's mother had been driving him to work.

"He says he was up late that night contemplating his family finances and decided to go for a drive,” she said.

"He acknowledges his stupidity for his actions.”

Ms Carrodus said Kirby was committed to begin eights week of alcohol counselling.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring asked if Kirby was serious, as courts were often told people were going to get treatment but didn't after walking from work.

"He realises he needs to do something,” Ms Carrodus said.

Mr Lavaring fined Kirby $1400, sent to SPER, and banned him for 14 months.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

UPDATE: Greens say sign nailed to tree is 'tree-friendly'

UPDATE: Greens say sign nailed to tree is 'tree-friendly'

The placement of one particular Greens piece of advertising has caught the attention of a South Kolan delivery driver.

BREAKING: Labor promises $10m makeover for Bundy High

Bundy High will get a revamp under Labor.

Leanne Donaldson says school is a priority

BREAKING: LNP commits to drug rehab facility in Bundy

ELECTION PROMISE: IWC CEO Ara Harathunian (centre), with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, has welcomed the party's promise. The IWC and the NewsMail have campaigned for a rehab facility for the region for two years.

State election promises keep rolling in

Man accused of stealing neighbour's wine

VICTIM: Percy Pashley says his neighbour stole wine.

Knife pulled in incident

Local Partners