Red light runner drunk behind the wheel

Brett Kirby was more than four times over the limit. Contributed: RACQ

POLICE saw Brett Kirby run a red light just so when he stopped in the McDonalds Bundaberg carpark they pulled up to have a chat.

The police attention cost him $1400.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Kirby was unsteady on his feet and smelt of liquor.

He blew 0.21, more than four times the legal limit.

Kirby, 30, a father of two, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink-driving at 12.05am on Saturday, September 16.

Defence lawyer Charlotte Carrodus said without a licence Kirby's mother had been driving him to work.

"He says he was up late that night contemplating his family finances and decided to go for a drive,” she said.

"He acknowledges his stupidity for his actions.”

Ms Carrodus said Kirby was committed to begin eights week of alcohol counselling.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring asked if Kirby was serious, as courts were often told people were going to get treatment but didn't after walking from work.

"He realises he needs to do something,” Ms Carrodus said.

Mr Lavaring fined Kirby $1400, sent to SPER, and banned him for 14 months.